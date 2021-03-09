Two men arrested on drug charges by Chipley Police Department

Special to Washington County News

Two men were arrested in separate drug-related incidents last week by the Chipley Police Department.

Gary L. Cunningham Jr., 29, was arrested March 4 after officers received a report of a Nissan being driven recklessly on Highway 90. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop when they spotted the vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Highway 90 in the area of Highway 277. Officers detained the driver, Gary Cunningham of Quincy, after they detected a strong odor of marijuana and observed a jar in the center console that contained marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed a pull bottle that contained crack cocaine.

Cunningham was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; reckless driving; and driving while suspended or revoked.

Chipley Police Department officers arrested a second man the following day on March 5.

Officers observed Francis M. Weeks, 38, of Chipley standing outside of a local business. The officer approached Weeks, who was known to have an outstanding warrant in Washington County, and placed him under arrest.

During a search of his person, the officer found Weeks had a glass jar in his coat pocket that contained methamphetamine. Weeks was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer without violence.