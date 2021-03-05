From Staff Reports

Spanish Trail Playhouse will present Agatha Christie’s classic drama “And Then There Were None” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 12-13 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14. The play debuted last weekend at STP. The STP box office is open an additional day this week, with hours being 8 a.m. to noon through Friday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for military and seniors 65 and up (with ID), and $10 for students ages 12-17. Due to the content, children age five and younger will not be permitted.