From Staff Reports

Spanish Trail Playhouse will present Agatha Christie’s classic drama “And Then There Were None” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 12-13 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14. The play debuted last weekend at STP. The STP box office is open an additional day this week, with hours being 8 a.m. to noon through Friday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for military and seniors 65 and up (with ID), and $10 for students ages 12-17. Due to the content, children age five and younger will not be permitted.

Pictured (clockwise from left): Characters Philip Lombard (Calvin Booth), Vera Claythorne (Sierra Hernandez), William Biore (Hayden Pavlus), and Rogers (Blake Bush) try to unravel the mystery of who killed Anthony Marston (Noah Burdeshaw).