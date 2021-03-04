Several arrested facing felony charges

Special to Washington County News

Two unrelated incidents led to several felony arrests in Washington County Tuesday night.

On March 2, just after 7 p.m., a call came into the Washington County Communications Center in reference to a verbal disturbance concerning three roommates and a firearm. Upon securing the residence, Deputies made contact with the complainant identified as 30-year-old Megan Melissa Fischer and observed drug paraphernalia in the front yard of the residence. Exiting the house, 56-year-old, Mary Pat Hartzog was questioned about her involvement and asked if there were any other drugs or illegal items in the house. A search of the home and property resulted in empty syringes, small glass pipes, a couple small baggies of methamphetamines and a baggy containing a controlled substance without a prescription. Deputies also revealed through questioning that a child living in the home had been exposed to the drugs and paraphernalia also.

Arrest made in this incident were Megan Melissa Fischer on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to children, Mary Pat Hartzog on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription and 31-year-old Ashley Joyce Medina on charges of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to children.

In a separate incident two were arrested in the Greenhead Community, 44-year-old Susanne Marie Bush and 39-year-old Tiffany Anne Roberts, both on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia this was due to a Washington County Drug Task Force investigation.

All were booked into the Washington County Jail.

Sheriff Crews, Washington County Drug Task Force and the Deputies of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to combat the drug problem and will continue to make every effort to eradicate drugs from our communities.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us