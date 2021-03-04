Coley announces candidacy for District 5 House seat

Special to Washington County News

MARIANNA — Republican Vance Coley, whose parents both served in the Florida House of Representatives, has filed pre-qualifying paperwork as a candidate for the District 5 Florida House seat being vacated by term-limited Rep. Brad Drake in 2022.

“The Great Northwest is my home,” Coley, 29, said. “It was always an easy decision to look beyond opportunities in other parts of the state and come back home to serve my community, like my father and mother before me.”

After beginning fundraising efforts last month, the Coley campaign has quickly raised over $11,500, according to campaign reports, with support from former House Speaker Allan Bense and other notable Republicans making an early appearance.

Coley is the son of David Coley and Marti Coley, who succeeded her late husband as State Representative. Born and raised in Marianna, Vance earned a B.S. degree from Florida State University and attended the Alabama School of Law before leaving to work on a statewide cabinet race. He later successfully managed the campaign of State Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff in 2018 and served as her chief legislative assistant before returning to Marianna. Coley is currently employed by Melvin Engineering where he helps underserved communities in Northwest Florida find resources and grants to complete needed infrastructure projects.

“It is in my family’s DNA to serve, and it’s a legacy I take very seriously” Coley said. “In my job I am out in the district every day, and I know the needs we have here. If I am blessed with the opportunity to serve them, I’m confident we can accomplish so much together for the hard-working people of Northwest Florida’s 5th District.”