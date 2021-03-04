Chipley man arrested after fleeing from deputies

Special to Washington County News

A Chipley man fled from deputies, resulting in a felony warrant for his arrest.

Just before 10 p.m., March 2, a white Mitsubishi SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated at Hwy 77 and Shenandoah Blvd. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Stephen Hampton Adams of Chipley, continued down Aquaris Drive. The vehicle stopped and as the deputy attempted to make contact, Adams sped off and into a heavily wooded area. The vehicle refused to stop and after a short pursuit conditions were not safe for deputies or other drivers and the pursuit was cancelled. An arrest warrant was applied for Adams for the offense of flee and eluding.

With an ongoing investigation by the Washington County Drug Task Force, Adams was located at his residence off of Grassy Pond Road. Adams was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of flee/eluding officer/ disregard safety of others.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.