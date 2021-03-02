WCSO searching for suspect wanted for obstructing justice, battery, GTA

Special to Washington County News

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the whereabouts of 38-year-old Christopher Aaron Crunckelton. He has active warrants out for obstructing justice, battery on an elderly person and grand theft auto.

On February 13, 2021, at approximately 10:11 a.m. a disturbance was reported on Bunyon Drive. A verbal altercation between Crunkelton and another individual turned physical and ended with a broken cell phone, the victim being struck multiple times in the face and Crunkleton hurling items around the residence before exiting the premises and vacating the property. Washington County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 teams from both Holmes CI and Northwest Florida Reception Center were actively searching the area for Crunkelton.

Another incident occurred on February 28, 2021, at approximately 9:33 p.m. where Crunkelton was witnessed to have involvement in this case as well. A call came into the Washington County Communications Center in reference to a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle and a couple acquaintances made a quick search of the local area and witnessed Crunkelton exciting the vehicle. Once questioned, Crunkelton retreated to the back of the residence and entered the wood line.

Crunkelton has several felony warrants and is being sought for his involvement in these cases. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Crunkelton is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.