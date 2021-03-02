Qualifying is this week for Bonifay Election

From Staff Reports

BONIFAY – The window to qualify to run for Bonifay City Council is this week. Council seats up for election are: Mayor, a post currently held by James “Eddie” Sims, and Seats 1 and 3, currently served by Roger Brooks and Travis Cook, respectively. Each of these seats will be elected for a two-year term. Qualifying for these seats will be held at Bonifay City Hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday, March 1 to Friday, March 5.

The election will take place Tuesday, March 23.