SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

Student Council members attend delegation meeting

From Staff Reports
From left, Representative Brad Drake, CHS Student Council President Keegan Welch, and Senator George Gainer.

CHIPLEY – Student Council representatives from Chipley High School and Vernon High School took the opportunity to learn more about the legislative process recently by attending the Washington County delegation meeting. The meeting was held in the Board of County Commissioners boardroom, where students met Senator George Gainer and Representative Brad Drake and observed as the delegates heard concerns and requests from constituents.

VHS Student Council members and Principal Brian Riviere (right) pose with Senator George Gainer (left) and Representative Brad Drake (second from right).