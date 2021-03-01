Spanish Trail Playhouse to present ‘And Then There Were None’

From Staff Reports

CHIPLEY — Tickets on sale for the Spanish Trail Playhouse production of Agatha Christie’s classic drama, “And Then There Were None.”

“And Then There Were None” is a dramatic adaptation of the best-selling crime novel by Agatha Christie. The story follows 10 strangers who receive an unusual invitation to a solitary mansion based remotely off Britain's Devon Coast. Among the guests is an unstable doctor, an anxious businessman, an irresponsible playboy, and a governess with a secret. Cut off from the outside world, the group arrives at its destination only to find that darkness awaits them. As people start to mysteriously die, the members of the group realize there is a killer among them.

Directed by Rosalyn Scott, “And Then There Were None” takes the STP stage Fridays and Saturdays, March 5, 6, 12 & 13, 2021 at 7 p.m. nightly and on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Reserved seat tickets may be purchased at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office by phone at 850.638.9113, or at the STP Box Office located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, FL 32428. Adult tickets (18-64) $15.00, Seniors 65+ & Military (with ID) $12.00, and Students (ages 12-17) $10.00. This production is not recommended for children under age 12 due to the content. Children 5 years of age and younger will not be permitted. For questions or more information, please visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, e-mail spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com, or call us at 850.638.9113. The Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office is open 8 a.m. until noon Monday-Thursday. The box office will also be open from 8 a.m. until noon the next two Fridays prior to the production (March 5 and March 12).

"And Then There Were None" is produced through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.