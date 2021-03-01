Kindig and Padgett to exchange vows

From Staff Reports

Rick and Tanya Branton of Chipley along with Tommy and Amy Kindig of Freeport are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Jenna, to Jared Padgett, son of Robert and Dorothy Padgett of Graceville.

Jenna is a 2016 graduate of Chipley High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Clinical Exercise Physiology from Mississippi State University. She is currently employed with Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic in Tallahassee. Jared is a 2015 graduate of Graceville High School. He attended Mississippi State University, Chipola College, and will receive a degree in Mortuary Science from Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Service this summer. Jared is currently employed with James & Lipford / James & Sikes Funeral Home in Graceville and Marianna.

Jenna is the Granddaughter of Mack and Judy Sanders of Chipley, Butch and Diane Kindig of Graceville, and Elijah and Jackie Branton of Rehobeth, AL. Jared is the Grandson of Chester and Sylvia Padgett and the late James and Shirley Lipford all of Graceville.

The couple will exchange vows on April 24 at Goodwood Museum and Gardens in Tallahassee.