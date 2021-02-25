Pate announces bid for State Representative

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

GRACEVILLE — Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate has announced his bid for State Representative in District 5, which is currently held by Representative Brad Drake, who is term-limited. District 5 includes Holmes, Jackson, Walton, Washington and northern Bay counties.

“It is more important than ever that Florida have proven, conservative leaders in Tallahassee to help support Governor DeSantis and continue the progress Florida has made under Republican leadership,” Pate said.

“As a Jackson County Commissioner, I’ve stood up for taxpayers and kept government small. As a member of the Republican Party of Florida’s Executive Committee, I’ve helped grow our party and deliver Republican victories across the state,” Pate continued. “And as someone who proudly cast one of Florida’s Electoral College votes for President Trump in 2016, I will not back down against radical progressives or out-of-state liberal special interests who want to change Florida into New York or California. I will serve each day singularly focused on doing what’s right for our community and standing up for conservative values and I look forward to sharing this message across the district,” Pate finished.

Pate was born in Graceville Florida. After graduating from Chipley High School in 1979, Pate went on to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College receiving an Associate of Science degree. Pate married his high school sweetheart Alice Graham Pate in 1981. They have lived in Graceville, Florida for 40 years and raised their family there. The Pates have two adult children Anthony (Alyssa) and Hannah (Shannon O’Steen) and six grandchildren.

Pate’s professional experience includes 15 years of running a local business and farm supply store that served customers from throughout our region and 23 years of roadway design.

Pate serves as the Chairman of the Jackson County Republican Executive Committee. He also serves as the Assistant Secretary of the Republican Party of Florida. Pate is states he is proud to have been selected to serve as a delegate at 3 National Republican Conventions.

In 2014, Pate was elected to serve as Jackson County Commissioner, District 2. He was re-elected in 2018 and is serving his second term. As a commissioner, Pate has served as Chairman and Vice-chairman of the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners, chairman of the J-Tran board, member of the Tri-County Community Council, Chairman of the Tourist Development board, and member of the Florida Association of Counties Trust.

Pate believes his experience in farming, economic development, transportation and tourism would make him a good representative for District 5. Pate also feels his experience in local government and the Republican Party has given him a good knowledge of the workings of government.