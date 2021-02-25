Chipley High School celebrates National Beta Week

Special to Washington County News

CHIPLEY — On Tuesday, February 23, Mayor Tracy Andrews proclaimed March 1-5, 2021, as National Beta Week in Chipley. The Chipley High School Beta Club will celebrate National Beta Week by joining more than half a million members participating in National Beta Week activities at local, state, and national levels.

During the week, clubs conduct a variety of activities to help others in their school and community learn about The National Beta. Chipley High School’s Beta Club will celebrate National Beta Week by participating in the following community service activities:

• It Just Takes ONE STEP to Impact the World: The Chipley High School Beta Club will participate in a 10,000 Steps-A-Day Challenge. This Challenge encourages students to obtain sponsors that are willing to donate a $1.00 for every 10,000 steps taken by a Chipley High School Beta Member per day. Chipley High School Beta Club will take ONE STEP to complete ONE PURPOSE that will impact ONE FAMILY in the community. All proceeds collected from the 10,000 Steps-A-Day Challenge will be donated to the Mathis Family.

• It Just Takes ONE PERSON to Encourage Others: The Chipley High School Beta Club members will inspire others by surprising them with words of encouragement. They are also partnering with Kate Smith Elementary School for story time. The Beta members will be reading inspirational stories to classes to encourage the youth to be that ONE PERSON who positively impacts their community.

• It Just Takes ONE MOMENT to Create a Beta Legacy: The Chipley High School Beta Club members will host a Beta Rally to spark the mindset that it only takes ONE PERSON to take ONE STEP to impact their community! The Chipley High School Beta members will also place Walls of Inspiration in each building on campus for the students to write the name of one person that has influenced them to make a positive difference in their community.

Today’s National Beta members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through academic achievement, service to the community, and building strong character, Beta is preparing the leaders of tomorrow.

National Beta is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. For more than 85 years, it has prepared today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders. Beta’s mission originated with Dr. John W. Harris, a professor at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, who founded the organization in 1934. Over 85 years have passed, but his vision and Beta’s mission has remained the same, LET US LEAD BY SERVING OTHERS. For more, visit the National Beta online at betaclub.org.