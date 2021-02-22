Holmes County robotics team qualifies for Nationals

By Cadet Corporal Gavin Braddy | Special to Holmes County Times Advertiser

On Feb. 6, the Holmes County High School JROTC Robotics Team had the opportunity to visit Apopka, Florida, and compete in the Orange County Finale Change-up Robotics Competition against 44 robotics teams from throughout Florida.

The three-cadet team consisted of Skyler Sapia, Quindarius Williams, and Gavin Braddy, all competing in their first event.

The two-part event consisted of programing and driving skills and saw the Blue Devil team climb all the way to 10th place. During the qualification and elimination rounds the Blue Devils went 3–3 and ended the day placed 18th out of 45.

A highlight from the event was being paired with the 2020 State Champions, Blackout Robotics from St. Augustine, and the No. 1 ranked driver.

This event qualified the Blue Devil JROTC Robotics team for the JROTC Robotics Nationals in Dallas, Texas, in May.