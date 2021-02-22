DOT announces new local traffic advisories

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

CHIPLEY — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington County as crews perform construction activities.

State Road (S.R.) 77 Widening - Beginning 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22 and continuing for the next two weeks, Voltaire Drive will be closed to traffic just east of S.R. 77 as crews construct a new connection at the intersection. Signs will be in place to direct motorists to Flamingo Avenue and Sunny Hills Boulevard.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

