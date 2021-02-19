Bonifay man arrested for allegedly selling meth

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

BONIFAY — Officers conducting a search warrant found evidence of methamphetamine located inside a Bonifay residence.

The search warrant was executed at 2915 Cricket Lane on Jan. 27 by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The property was being investigated due to reports of an individual selling meth from the residence, less than two miles from the Holmes County High School.

Joshua Daniel Toomey, the owner of the residence, has been arrested and charged with sale and possession of methamphetamine.