Holmes County K9 officers attend Dothan seminar

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

DOTHAN, Ala. — Two Holmes County Sheriff’s Office K9s and their handlers recently attended the 25th annual seminar hosted by the Dothan Police Department K9 Unit.

K9 Lasso, handled by Cpl. Wade Strickland, and K9 Highway, handled by Cpl. Jeremy Abbott, participated in the narcotics detection portion of the event, with K9 Highway placing third in the vehicle detection competition out of 70 teams in attendance.