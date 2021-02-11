Log truck overturns in Chipley

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

A semitruck transporting thousands of pounds of logs overturned while turning onto State Road 77 from U.S. Highway 90 in Chipley Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the accident and the semitruck was the only vehicle involved, said Chipley Police Chief J. Scott Thompson in an email to The Washington County News.

The accident happened before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and shut down traffic as it was cleaned up.

The cause of the accident had not been released as of deadline.