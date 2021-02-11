SUBSCRIBE NOW
Log truck overturns in Chipley

A semitruck transporting thousands of pounds of logs overturned Wednesday morning at the intersection of State Road 77 and U.S. 90 in Chipley.

Law enforcement respond Wednesday morning after a semitruck transporting logs overturned in Chipley.

No one was injured in the accident and the semitruck was the only vehicle involved, said Chipley Police Chief J. Scott Thompson in an email to The Washington County News.

A crew begins the work of cleaning up after semitruck transporting logs overturned in Chipley Wednesday morning.

The accident happened before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and shut down traffic as it was cleaned up.

The cause of the accident had not been released as of deadline.