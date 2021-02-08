'Miss Sally, can you get me Aunt Maggie?'

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

Ah, the telephone. It’s come a long way from the crank phone, the days of multiple party lines, and rotary dials.

Washington County Historical Society’s Museum has an excellent display of telephones from the past – from cute to high tech. The museum is also very happy to have two different types of switchboards from Chipley’s original telephone office.

With a little advance notice, Museum Member Chris Duncan would be glad to give a demonstration on the switchboard operations.

The “Telephone” collection also includes rotary phone number stands, an assortment of headsets, and lots of Southern Bell Pioneer memorabilia. Photos of former operators are prominently featured.

In 2019, the museum hosted a reception for the Southern Bell Belles.” Over 40 former operators, administrators, repair men and other folks enjoyed spending time together reminiscing about the old days at Southern Bell.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. The museum staff continues to practice social distancing and masks are required. Sanitizing continues. “Ring us up” some Friday and view the collection.

If you would like more information about the museum, please contact Museum Director Dorothy Odom at 638-0358.