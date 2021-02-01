Wrong-way driver causes accident on I-10

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

A motorist driving the wrong direction on Interstate 10 caused an accident with minor injuries Sunday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old Crestview resident was travelling west in an eastbound lane of I-10 in Washington County. At about 7:47 p.m. Jan. 31, the driver of the pickup truck collided with the left front side of a tractor trailer driven by a 36-year-old Pensacola resident.

The pickup truck continued travelling west after the initial collision and hit a pickup being driven by a 27-year-old resident of Gilroy, California, according to the FHP report.

After the second collision, the original pickup continued heading southwest before hitting a concrete bridge rail at the County Road 279 overpass and flipped, coming to rest on upside down in the outside eastbound lane, according to the FHP report.

The driver of the second pickup truck sustained minor injuries in the crash. The other two drivers were not injured, according to the FHP.

The names of the people involved were not released. The crash is being investigated by the FHP.