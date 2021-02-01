Neves Media Publishing acquires four area newspapers

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

Neves Media Publishing announced today the purchase of weekly newspapers the Washington County News, Holmes County Times-Advertiser, Port St. Joe Star, and Apalachicola Times from Gannett Media Corp.

“We are excited to acquire some of the oldest newspapers in the state of Florida,” said owner Todd Neves, adding “ we look forward to being active and supportive members of each and every community we serve.”

Neves Media Publishing has hired media veteran Nicole Barefield as the new group publisher. Barefield started her career with the Panama City News Herald in 1982, and has been publisher of the Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser since 2007.

Barefield will supervise daily operations of all four of the multimedia news outlets.

“These four newspapers are the embodiment of truly local lenses into the daily activities, issues and stories of the communities they serve,” said Barefield, adding: “We’re enthusiastic about building on their heritage as the relevant and credible news and information source - both in print and digital - for their audiences.”

Neves Media Publishing has plans to expand the media coverage in the markets it serves with enhanced local reporting and news partnerships that will “provide our clients and advertisers with real time news and information that is important and impactful to their daily lives,” Neves said.

"We are excited that these four newspapers have found a great home with Neves Media Publishing and thank the employees for all they have contributed to the papers and communities," added Jay Fogarty, Gannett’s SVP of Corporate Development.

Neves, a Bay County native, is recognized as an innovator in multi-media and technology solutions for both business and home. He operates several other firms in the southeast through Neves Media Solutions Group, including: an advertising and marketing agency, an information technology firm, an audio/video contracting company and a fire and burglar alarm system company.