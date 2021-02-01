Music of Johnny Cash to be performed

Special to Washington County News/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Holmes County High School Drama Department will be presenting a special night of music, “The Music of Johnny Cash,” this Saturday.

The two performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the HCHS Auditorium. The doors will open 45 minutes prior to each performance.

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the music of Johnny Cash as you are taken through a musical journey of his country hits and gospel standards. From the iconic country tunes, to the duets sung by Johnny and June, to the gospel songs performed in his concerts and Billy Graham Crusades.

Country songs will include "Folsom Prison Blues," "Tennessee Flat-Top Box," "I’ve Been Everywhere," "Ring of Fire," "Jackson," "One Piece at a Time," "I Walk the Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Hey Porter," and many more. Gospel standards performed will include "I Saw the Light," "Angel Band," "Amazing Grace," "Wonderful Time Up There," and many more.

The cast is made up of former students that performed these songs many times in the past. They have come back to create a special evening of music.

With the help of current students both on stage and behind the scenes, this is sure to be a fun show for everyone to enjoy.

Due to the social distancing guidelines that the school must follow, the auditorium will not be at full capacity. It is encouraged for patrons to wear a mask, but not required. Masks will be available upon request. The seats will be disinfected after every show.

Come out and enjoy the live band, the harmony, the music, and celebrate the rich history behind these classic country and gospel favorites.

Tickets are $5 and are available now. You are encouraged to buy your tickets early for this special event.

For more information, please call HCHS at 547-9000 or visit Holmes County High School Drama Department's Facebook page.