Weather King Moves Production to Holmes County

Susan F. Estes

guest writer

BONIFAY- Weather King Portable Buildings recently moved their operations to the Holmes County East Industrial Park near Bonifay. The company is well known for the high quality of their construction of storage sheds and portable buildings. They are working full-time to keep up with production of these sought-after buildings that are built to withstand 160 mph wind gusts—no small boast in our coastal state.

The company has already hired a few people and will have around 15-20 well-paying jobs once they are fully staffed. While their employees work hard, they are proud of the product they manufacture and adept at their jobs. Weather King ( http://www.weatherking.biz/ ) will also customize buildings to ensure the customer will be able to adapt it for a number of different uses.

These buildings have roof trusses to increase their strength and durability. The floor joists are set into pressured treated skids for durability and resistance to the weather and insects. Customers are also able to decide on finishes, door and window types.

The buildings are truly a product of the USA. And, for those customers who just can’t wait, there are usually several models on the property that may be purchased directly from Weather King. The company is quite successful and will be here for whenever that next storage building is needed.

As Plant Manager Pet Bontrager noted, “One man’s dream is another man’s opportunity.” And this business has turned into just that--a wonderful opportunity for Holmes County and the Opportunity Florida region.

For more information on the Industrial Park or any of the several sites in Holmes County, contact Joe Rone, Holmes County Development Commission, at jrone@westflorida.coop or 850-547-6154.

Opportunity Florida is a regional economic development organization that serves the ten counties that make up the Northwest Florida Rural Area of Opportunity (RAO). The counties include Holmes, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Liberty, Wakulla, Walton and Washington. The RAO offers ample land and a great workforce to businesses interested in relocating to the region or to existing businesses that might be interested in expanding.