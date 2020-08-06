Wausau Development Club celebrates 2020 scholarships winners

Donna Taylor

guest writer

WAUSAU- The Wausau Community Development Club would like to congratulate Ashley Hicks from Chipley High School and Ridge Faison from Vernon High School as our 2020 scholarship winners. Both students are enrolled at Chipola College. Ashley is going into the medical field-radiology. Ridge is going into Elementary Education. Ashley and Ridge are ambitious and hard working and we are honored to be able to help them.

The Wausau Development Club offers at least one scholarship every year, that pays $500 a semester for a junior college or a four year university in the state of Florida. The student must be a resident of Washington County and attend a Washington County School and/or Home School. We award scholarships from funds raised by Wausau Funday. So please come out and support us. We would like to thank everyone for their hard work and donations.