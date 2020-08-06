DOLLAR GENERAL NOW OPEN IN BONIFAY

Kevin Boyer

kboyer@chipleypaper.com

BONIFAY– Dollar General announces its store at 1718 S. Waukesha St. in Bonifay is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found online here or through the Dollar General app.

Dollar General stores are proud to provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. With approximately 75 percent of the American population within five miles of a Dollar General, the Company is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during these unprecedented times.

The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire new full and part time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.