Candid Camera Spotlight: Washington and Holmes County

Staff Writer

Washington County News

HOLMES COUNTY and WASHINGTON COUNTY — As part of our efforts for community outreach, we will be asking our readers to send in photos and stories they find from around the community. If you have re out and about and you see something you think would make a great photo, take a picture and send it in to us. We will consider featuring it in the paper and on our website. If you think you have a story that needs to be shared, contact our editor, William Boyer, at kboyer@chipleypaper.com to discuss your idea.

Thanks for to our community photographer Debbie Weathers for her photo