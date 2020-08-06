Staff Writer

It is with a heavy heart and tears in our eyes that the family of Steve Nelson McLemore would like to announce his passing on August 2, 2020 at Bay Medical Center.

Steve was the third born in a very large family that he loved dearly.

He was proceeded in death by his son Kyle McLemore, his parents Buddy and LaTrelle McLemore, and his brother Buddy Jr McLemore.

He is survived by his daughter Heather Ritter(Ricky Stiles), son Steve McLemore (Jean), and several grandchildren Hayley Ritter, Kayla Stiles, Emily Stiles, Madyson McLemore, Amy Tharp, Seth Poe and Trent Poe.

Surviving siblings are Elizabeth Carnley (Gary), Carmen McLemore (Peggy), Grant McLemore(Mary), Marchelle McLemore(Paul), Kelvin McLemore (Anita), and Lonnie McLemore.

He has many surviving nieces and nephews, too many to name.

Steve is most remembered for the love he shared of others, his sense of humor and the wonderful gardens he grew.

The family would like to extend and invitation to celebrate his life Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, 10 a.m., at his home in Dalkeith, 1044 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, Florida 32465.

He will be greatly missed by is loved ones and friends. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.