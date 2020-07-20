The Ottawa Arrows will be the sixth seed in the upcoming season-ending tournament in Buhler.

The tourney pits six American Legion baseball programs across the state and takes the place of a state tournament this year.

Ottawa (10-20) opens the tourney 2 p.m. Friday against No. 5 McPherson. The winner advances to face top-seeded Buhler at 6 p.m. Friday.

The loser of the opener falls into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tourney and plays at 9 a.m. Saturday to stay alive in the tourney.

Ottawa prepared for the season-ending tourney with a 1-3 performance at the Junction City tournament.

The Arrows were competitive in each game. Ottawa lost to Newton (7-4), Topeka Senators (9-5) and Junction City (4-3). Ottawa beat tourney champ Salina, 3-1.

Ottawa and Junction City staged a nice battle Sunday night with all the runs coming in the fourth inning. Ottawa scored three runs on five hits. Ryan Laurie, Jackson Lytle and Lane Altic had RBI hits.

Junction City scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning and held Ottawa scoreless the rest of the game.

Carson Hein tossed six innings, surrendering 11 hits and had six strikeouts.

Ottawa used another pitching gem from Altic to knock off the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Altic tossed a complete game with five strikeouts.

Ottawa snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring two runs in the fourth. Aidan Michel and Jose Richards had RBI hits in the frame to give Ottawa 3-1 lead.

The Arrows were in control of the Senators for the first four innings on Saturday night. Ottawa led 5-2 after four innings, but Topeka scored seven runs in the fifth inning and kept Ottawa off the board the rest of the game.

Ottawa scored three runs on two hits in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead.

The Arrows aded two runs in the fourth to stretch the lead to 5-2.

In Saturday’s opener, Ottawa could not come up with enough key hits early in the game.

Ottawa left the bases loaded in the first two innings and were 0-7 with runners in scoring position through the first three innings.

Newton scored three runs in the first and third innings to grab a 6-0 lead. Ottawa answered with three runs on four hits in the fourth inning to close the gap to 6-3.

Newton added a run in the sixth for a 7-3 lead. Ottawa scored one in the seventh inning.

Ayden Alterman tossed the first five innings. He had four strikeouts.