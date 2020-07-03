Eli Cowart was only eight or nine when he experienced his formal introduction into the sport of golf. His parents enrolled him in The First Tee Tuscaloosa, a national youth golf program once held at Tuscaloosa’s public golf course, Ol’ Colony Club.

He liked it. He was hooked.

"I like it because it’s a one-person game," Cowart said. "If you make a mistake, you caused it, not anybody else."

Cowart is now 14 and is still going strong in his passion for the sport. For the third consecutive summer he is playing on the Tuscaloosa Junior Tour. It’s a series of tournaments, all local, held in June and July. This is the fifth summer for the tour which takes place at golf courses around Tuscaloosa and draws boys and girls from Tuscaloosa and surrounding towns to experience their first tournament play or to perfect their tournament experience.

He is finding, with each year, that the experience of playing on the tour has elevated his tournament play.

"Whenever you get nerve-wreaking, it gets better because you’ve been through it multiple times," said Cowart who has played in one other tournament outside the TJGT. He made a hole-in-one in that event hosted at Ol’ Colony.

Eli’s father, Todd Cowart, is a believer in the tour and what it has to offer.

"I think the Tuscaloosa Junior Golf Tour is a way, first of all, for the younger players to learn a tournament experience in itself and have a tournament experience on a local level. It also gets them the opportunity to get familiar with the other players in this area who are peers, to get to know them. It helps them develop their games individually but also collectively as well. It’s just a good summer experience. It gives Eli something to prepare for and plan for and look forward to during the summer," Todd Cowart said.

Because of the COVID pandemic, Bradley Ambler, a golf professional and the Tuscaloosa Junior Tour Tournament Director, said the courses involved and Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, sponsor of the tour, put much thought and safety precautions into putting on the tour this summer.

"It wasn’t until June 1 that we knew for sure that we could do it," Ambler said. "It was very well received from parents, kids and the courses involved. Everyone was very happy to hear that we were able to do it. We’re under the PARA umbrella, and we had to make sure that they were going to allow us to do it."

Ambler said the nature of golf, with its ability to keep social distancing, made the decision to proceed a comfortable one.

"Golf is very safe. I think just about everyone can agree on that, and we’re certainly taking every precaution necessary," Ambler said.

Among those precautionary measures is social distancing. Participants do not get in groups or gather at the scorer’s table. The players are not allowed to ride in carts. Swim noodles are placed in the cups so that the ball does not go down all the way into the cup, allowing golfers to pick up the ball without touching the cup or flagstick. There are no rakes in the bunkers so that no golfers are picking up the rakes after one another. Ambler used to drive in a cart with a water cooler for golfers to fill their individual water bottles, but he is now driving with bottled water and is the only one allowed to touch the bottles that go to players.

"Every conceivable precaution to take, we’re taking," Ambler said.

As a parent, Todd Cowart said the tour has done a good job of keeping their children safe.

"From a safety standpoint, I’m not concerned one bit of the safety of my son out there on the golf course," Todd Cowart said. "They’re not touching the pins. They’re not touching each other. They have done a great job of putting measures in place to keep them, as best they can, distancing each other."

The most recent tournament was held Tuesday at Tall Pines. Five more remain on the schedule: Thursday, July 9 at 10:30 a.m. at The Links; Wednesday, July 15 at 7:30 a.m. at NorthRiver Yacht Club; Monday, July 27 at 7:30 a.m. at Indian Hills; Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30 a.m. at NorthRiver; and Thursday, July 30 at 7:30 a.m. at Ol’ Colony. The tournaments are stroke play and include divisions for boys 12 and under (9 holes); 15 and under (18 holes); 18 and under (18 holes; and girls 15 and under (9 holes) and 18 and under (18 holes).

Golfers can play as few or as many tournaments as they chose. Entry fee for each tournament is $20 which covers the greens fee. There is a one-time registration fee of $50 for membership in the tour. Golfers who are members of the Tuscaloosa Junior Golf Academy, which replaced The First Tee Tuscaloosa, are waived the $50 tour membership fee. The deadline to register or withdraw from each tournament is 5 p.m. two days before. Registration can be made at Ol’ Colony Club or online at www.tcpara.org.

The tour is designed to allow beginning golfers to get a taste of what tournament play is like and for experienced golfers to improve and to learn to adjust to different types of courses. There have been playoffs in a couple of events, giving golfers that added challenge to learn.

"It’s a great competitive experience," Ambler said. "To get some competition under the belt is very valuable because a lot of them are going to eventually go on to bigger things. It just gives them a foundation for their competitive experience. It’s a building block."

--

Tuscaloosa Junior Golf Tour

Points Standings

(through four events)

Boys 19&U

1. Alex Pilkington, 92

2. Henry Webb, 46

3. Lane Brewer, 30

T-4. Peyton Stroud, 20

T-4. Brady Giles, 20

T-4. Hayden Oliver, 20

5. Garrett Canterbury, 15

Boys 15&U

1. Noah Kilpatrick, 96

2. Eli Cowart, 52

3. Taylor Chambers, 44

4. Thomas Patton, 42

5. Caleb Terrell, 36

6. Graham Patton, 30

7. Mason Jones, 26

8. Ford Fowler, 22

9. Jake Landers, 20

10. Britt Perdue, 15

T-11. Andrew Matthews, 12

T-11. Anderson Green, 12

12. Andrew Turner, 9

T-13. Jackson Matthews, 6

T-13. Ridgely Selman, 6

14. Sawyer Akins

Boys 12&U

T-1. Luke Farmer, 90

T-1. Patton Shaw, 90

2. Carter Rains, 40

3. Willis McKone, 39.67

4. Brennan Kirkland, 32

5. William Turner, 27.67

6. Jared Dunkling, 17

7. Chase Wilson, 15.67

8. Cooper O’Rear, 15

T-9. Clarkson Pearce, 12

T-9.Tate Pettus, 12

T-10. Ridgely Selman, 10

T-10. Drew Moore, 10

11. Zaydix Stewart, 9

12. Nick Diaz-Drake, 3

Girls 15&U

1. Madilyn Grace Johnson, 60

2. Mason Grace Ward, 30

3. Elle Strickland, 20

2020 top finishes

June 1, Ol’ Colony

Boys 18&U

1. Alex Pilkington, 86

2. Peyton Stroud, 92

Boys 15&U

1. Noah Kilpatrick, 79 (won on 3rd playoff hole)

2. Eli Cowart, 79

Girls 15&U

1. Madilyn Grace Johnson, 49 (9 holes)

Boys 12&U

1. Luke Farmer, 41 (9 holes)

2. Patton Shaw, 44

June 9, The Links

Boys 18&U

1. Lane Brewer, 75

2. Brady Giles, 81

Boys 15&U

1. Noah Kilpatrick 70

2. Jake Landers, 75

Boys 12&U

1. Luke Farmer, 37 (9 holes)

2. Patton Shaw, 38

June 18, Ol’ Colony

Boys 18&U

1. Henry Webb, 86

2. Alex Pilkington, 90

Boys 15&U

1. Caleb Terrell, 79

2. Taylor Chambers, 82

Boys 12&U

1. Patton Shaw, 41 (won in playoff)

2. Willis McKone, 41

2. Chase Wilson , 41

2. William Tanner, 41

Girls 15&U

1. Madilyn Grace Johnson, 46 (9 holes)

2. Ella Strickland, 54

June 30, Tall Pines

Boys 18&U

1. Alex Pilkington, 99

2. Hayden Oliver, 110

Boys 15&U

1. Thomas Patton, 77

2. Noah Kilpatrick, 80

Boys 12&U (9 holes)

1. Luke Farmer, 42 (won in playoff)

2. Patton Shaw, 42

Girls 15&U

1. Mason Grace Ward, 61