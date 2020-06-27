My mother used to say that the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry. I’m not sure people still use the old sayings my parents recited but they are still apt. I guess that’s certainly how I came to be cutting grass on Father’s Day rather than shooting trap.

My wife wanted to see me enjoy myself on Father’s Day and did just about everything she could but shove me out the door toward the trap range. Not that she would have had to push me out because I enjoy trap shooting. It’s just that I had a couple of things I knew I probably ought to be doing instead.

I remember how I always wanted my father to do "fun" things on Father’s Day. I’d suggest we go fishing. But on the day when he could choose what he wanted to do, he instead opted for church, a big dinner – usually steak – a nap and a quiet afternoon in a cool house. He might do some domestic chores as well.

I didn’t understand at that age how he could "waste" the day that was dedicated to him on such mundane things. I didn’t understand then how much pleasure that can bring a person. And it never occurred to me that he spent so many other days fishing or hunting regardless of whether he felt like it or wanted to that day. But he did it for me.

Despite the open invitation from my wife to go shoot trap, I felt a pretty strong tug in other directions. The grass really was getting outrageously long and with more rain coming, it would only get longer. It was a hot sunny day and I could spend some time with my wife at the beach. And, of course, this thing doesn’t write itself.

But I haven’t shot trap in a while now and I really do enjoy how it relaxes me. It allows me to devote my mind wholly to a pleasant diversion. There are few times a man’s family suggests it’s right and good to devote so much time, energy and treasure to such a frivolous activity as trap shooting so I decided it was time to take advantage of the offer.

I had the following day off, so I could cut the grass, go to the beach and write the column then. I am aware that procrastinating has its risks. A little bit of rain could spoil all my good intentions, which it did. But the range isn’t open on Mondays so I didn’t have a choice of days if I wanted to go shooting.

I decided to pick up gas for my mower and weed eater on the way to the range. It always takes longer than you think. Fighting traffic, parking, wading through socially distanced customer in Lowes, finding what I need and checking out burn up clock. So did stepping through the same process at Academy, where I bought shells. It doesn’t help that I always choose the wrong register line.

By the time I got on my way, I realized it would be after 3 p.m. before I got there. But I still had time to get in my customary four rounds ad enjoy it without rushing before the range closed at 5 p.m.

When I stepped out of the car at the range, one of the employees walked up to the car.

"We close at 3 p.m. today because of Father’s Day," I glared back at him and he shrugged. "No one is here."

Perhaps they were more like my father than me.

For me, the good news was that there was plenty of time to get home, cut the grass, shower and enjoy the evening. It was an hour’s drive up to the range and an hour back. Of course, it’s aggravating to waste three hours or so of the day on an empty errand. But, at least I didn’t waste the whole day.

And I knew that my son would soon wind up a 5-hour trip and be there to spend the evening with me. And my daughter was busy making sure I got well wishes even though she couldn’t be with me.

It reminded me that my plans for Father’s Day were a lot like my plans for fatherhood. There was a time in my young life when I said that I would never have children. I even wrote a Father’s Day column once about how happy I was that I wasn’t a father. It seems God had other plans.

After I had children, I assumed they would beg me every weekend to take them hunting, fishing or shooting as I had my father. They enjoyed going with me. But there were plenty of days when they told me they had other things to do. And I found that I loved them just as much as if they’d spent every hunting and fishing trip at my side.

No matter how carefully we make our plans they can always go awry. And as I saw with my plans for Father’s Day and fatherhood, that’s not such a bad thing.

Robert DeWitt is the Outdoors writer for The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at robert.dewitt@tuscaloosanews.com.