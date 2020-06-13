New Orleans Saints fans saw a glimpse in January of what then-rookie wide receiver Deonte Harris could do on offense.

He lined up on just six offensive snaps in the Saints' wild-card loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but on the team's second drive in the second quarter, Harris turned on the jets down the middle and reeled in a 50-yard pass from quarterback Taysom Hill.

That one catch more than doubled his yards receiving during the regular season: 24 yards on six catches in 66 offensive snaps.

But the All-Pro returner's limited usage on offense last season wasn't because the coaches didn't trust him to play there. The reason is three-fold.

One, he missed a considerable amount of time during training camp with a hamstring issue. Two, the Saints like to bring young guys along slowly, and they knew Harris would be needed in the return game. Three, the team draws up plays for guys like wide receiver Michael Thomas, tight end Jared Cook, running back Alvin Kamara and so on, leaving fewer designed plays for the younger crop of receivers.

"It's kind of like basketball," wide receivers coach Ronald Curry said Friday. "You're going to think about LeBron, LeBron, LeBron until he has to kick it to the corner for somebody else to shoot. You don't draw plays up for guys, the ball just finds them. And that's the way our offense works."

That Hill-to-Harris pass, though, was indeed meant for Harris, Curry said. And senior offensive assistant Curtis Johnson said Curry drew up that play.

Going forward, Harris' role will be expanded on offense, Curry said.

Once training camp starts, the Saints "have 30 days to kind of figure out what his role will be," Curry said.

One thing the coaches aren't concerned about is his height. Harris, at 5-foot-6, was one of the shortest players in the league last year.

"I don't see his size as a limitation," Curry said. "... Guys of his stature have had great success in this league, and I don't see that as a limitation. It's something that sometimes you're not going to be able to find him in the middle -- just Drew (Brees') height and his height, just a combination of both."

It's not just Harris who's primed for more reps in 2020. Fellow wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is, too.

Smith was off to a relatively strong start for his second season -- grabbing two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 and three catches for 49 yards in Week 2. But he didn't get to finish the Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams, as he left in the fourth quarter after hauling in a 28-yard pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Smith didn't play again until Week 5 against the Buccaneers, where he re-injured his ankle and didn't play again until Week 10.

"I can say that (one way) we haven't used him is ... he's a catch-and-run-type guy also," Johnson said. "The play he made in Los Angeles that he got hurt on, he caught the ball, broke like two or three tackles and then a guy got his ankle. Any setback for a young player in his second or third year is going to be major setback."

Smith was also in the early days of a new position. When he was in college at Central Florida and then in his rookie year, Smith was an outside receiver. He began lining up inside last year out of necessity, Johnson said.

When Smith healed, it seemed to work for him. He finished the 2019 campaign with 234 yards receiving on 18 catches -- going out on a high note with five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown against Carolina in Week 17.

"He's been outstanding doing those things," Johnson said. "We've just got to continue to work with him on some of the things that he never did in college and didn't do very much of in the first year that he was here. I think his improvement is going to be drastic, and I think he's going to have a breakout year."