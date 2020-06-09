As NFL teams prepare to get to business during the coronavirus pandemic, the realities of how that might look are coming into focus.

The NFL sent a memo to teams Monday that detailed some of the requirements they'll have to contend with in the 2020 season, according to multiple reports.

Staff and players will be required to wear masks at all times while inside the facility with the exception of some athletic activities, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Teams will also be required to reconfigure locker rooms to allow for 6 feet of space between lockers, and meetings should be held outside or conducted virtually "when possible," the memo states.

Teams are also called on to promote social distancing and discourage physical engagements like handshaking, while creating one-way hallway flow and other elements to mitigate spread of the virus.

"Clubs will required to certify that they have made the arrangements necessary to meet their obligations," the memo said.

As of last week NFL coaches had been given permission to return to team facilities where it's allowed by their local governments, but with a maximum capacity of 100 people at any point.

Team training camps typically begin in July, but no opening dates have yet been announced. The NFL said previously that offseason programs leading up to the start of the official camps would be held virtually.

The Saints are scheduled to open their preseason Aug. 14 against the Rams in Los Angeles. Their first home contest is not until the third week of the preseason when they are scheduled host the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 29 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

As of Monday nearly 2 million cases of coronavirus and more than 110,000 deaths had been reported nationwide. Louisiana had logged 43,050 cases and 2,831 deaths.

Orleans and Jefferson parishes have represented the state's leading coronavirus hotspots, but with significant decreases in the virus' spread since it peaked in April.