Like all members of the Class of 2020, Caleb Caro’s senior year of high school did not end as expected.

The coronavirus pandemic closed schools in March meaning the end of all sporting events and all extracurricular activities.

But Caro’s sport of rodeo, while affected by the pandemic, still ended up holding a state championship -- the Louisiana High School Rodeo State Finals, which ended May 27 at West Cal Arena in Sulphur.

And Caro, an 18-year-old from Thibodaux High, and his teammate, Coy Baxter of Centerville, won the state crown in team roping.

They entered the event behind in the composite standings that were set at previous rodeos throughout the year, but prevailed 112-110.8 over the second-place team.

Caro said it was an exciting accomplishment.

"We were 31 points behind first place going in and we didn’t think we would catch up to them," Caro said. "But we did it."

Caleb’s father, Donovan, said it was great to see his son emerge as a state champion.

"We have been cowboys our whole lives," Donovan Caro said. "To say you are proud is an understatement. It’s a big deal. You have a lot of kids shooting for a championship and everybody is trying their best to make it happen. Nobody is cutting anybody any slack. It’s a tight-knit group and everybody watches out for everybody, but it’s very competitive."

Caleb Caro, who will continue his academic and rodeo career at Panola Junior College in Texas, has rodeo in his blood.

He is cousins with one of the top professional bull riders in the world – Dustin Boquet of Bourg.

"It’s great to see that coming from down here, we can actually make it," Caleb said. "Everybody doubted Dustin his whole life and that just pushed him even more. It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks."

Caleb said he had lots help throughout the year from local sponsors including Gulf Inland Contractors, Buck Horn Rentals, Infinity Energy Services, Elite Workforce, Piranha Rentals, Leviathon Offshore, Gaubert Oil Company, M&L Tractor and Global Rigging and Synthetics.

The National High School Finals Rodeo, which Caro and Baxter qualified for, are set for July 17-23 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.