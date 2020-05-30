In Brandon Brown’s eyes, winning basketball games are important, but he said it is the memories that you create and relationships that you build along the way that will last forever.

Brown, a former Terrebonne High, Tulane University and professional basketball player who spent a decade overseas, said he wants to use that approach as he enters the next chapter of his life as the head boys basketball coach at Vandebilt Catholic. He was hired on Wednesday.

Brown said the main reason why he became a teacher and a coach was to make a positive impact on the lives of young players in athletics, academics and life.

“I’m just excited to have an opportunity to lead young athletes in the right direction,” Brown said. “It’s an exciting opportunity. I’m just trying to give the kids in-depth experience through the game of basketball and life too. I’m looking forward to continuing Vandebilt Catholic’s tradition of providing a holistic experience through education and athletics. My vision is to develop and maintain a program that is high in character, leadership and a strong work ethic. If I can be successful serving those needs of my players, then winning will follow.”

Brown, 38, previously worked as an assistant girls basketball coach at Vandebilt for the past five years alongside Lady Terriers head coach Jerwaski Coleman. He led the eighth grade and freshman teams for the Lady Terriers.

It was Brown’s first time coaching girls basketball and he enjoyed every moment of it.

“I think one of my biggest strengths is having a relationship with the kids,” Brown said. “When I was coaching the girls, I loved it. It was like family. I tear up when thinking about how much I love them and the experiences they gave me. I know I coached them and I was an authority figure, but I was just so happy to come in the gym and see them.”

Now he wants to continue to build a strong, positive relationship with Vandebilt’s boys basketball players.

“I can’t wait to show the boys I am hard-nosed, but once they see me, they are going to want to play really hard for me because they know that basketball is secondary,” Brown said. “I care about them first. Once they see that, the basketball stuff is going to take care of itself.”

Brown credited many of his former coaches and mentors for helping him “see the light” and turn his life around at young age. He wants to pass on that blueprint to young athletes today.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without Willie Coleman, Leroy Vedros, Ronnie Picou and Patrick Ward,” Brown said. “These guys have really helped me. I know I don’t do as much as I can to give back to those who helped me, but I think I’m doing it through my actions of being a better person and being successful in life.”

Brown is a proven leader on and off the court. He is regarded by many as one of the top hoops players to ever come through Terrebonne Parish.

After starring at Terrebonne from 1997-99, the 6-foot-8 Brown had a successful college career at Tulane University from 1999-2003 in New Orleans then played 10 years overseas in the professional ranks. He had pro ball stints in Poland/Greece (2004-05), Italy (2005-06), South Korea/Italy (2006-07), Italy (2007-2010), Croatia (2010-2011) and Italy (2011-2014).

Brown was inducted into the Terrebonne High School Hall of Fame in 2014.

After his playing days ended, Brown who holds degrees from Tulane in social sciences and media arts, returned to Houma and has served as a math teacher and a positive role model for the students at Legion Park Elementary. He has taught fifth and sixth grade math and science at Legion Park Elementary and Southdown Elementary over the course of the past five years. He has also worked in the summer camp programs in Terrebonne Parish.

Brown said the game of basketball has opened many doors for him to succeed in life. Now as a coach, he wants to show young athletes they can do the same with hard work, discipline and dedication.

“Willie Coleman gave me a great message in saying, ‘Don’t let basketball use you. You use basketball,’” Brown said. “I’ve used basketball to take me all around the word. I brought my first home with my salary playing basketball. I was able to provide for my family. Now basketball has allowed me to be here at Vandebilt. I’m excited for many more memories I’m going to make.”

After working with Brown in recent years, Jerwaski Coleman said he knows great things are in store for the boys’ basketball program.

“I am excited for Brandon and for the Vandebilt boys’ basketball program,” Jerwaski Coleman said. “Brandon will bring a different type of energy to the team. He will be able to share and implement the skills he has learned over his playing and coaching career. When I was named the girls’ head coach, Brandon was the first person I called. He has been with the girls and me for the past five years and has been a big reason for the success of the girls’ program.”

Although he is losing a valuable assistant, Jerwaski Coleman said he looks forward to watching Brown turn Vandebilt’s boys program into a winner.

“Together, Brandon and I will still work together to make basketball at Vandebilt Catholic the best it has been,” Jerwaski Coleman said. “The future for our Terriers looks bright. I want to wish Brandon the best on this new chapter of his coaching career.”

Brown will take over a Vandebilt boys team that went 5-27 overall record last season.

Although winning is a priority, Brown said he wants to rebuild the Terriers the right way. He wants to teach fundamentals, focus on teamwork and instill confidence in his players.

“We’re going to take it one step at a time,” Brown said. “I want to put a decent product on the court. We’re going to continue to develop and then you’re going to see those district championships and hopefully those state championships in the future. We’re going to play a style of basketball that will be entertaining and something you will be proud of. Hopefully if I do my job the right, i’ll be here for a while.”

Brown said he wants to bring a strong defensive mentality to the Terriers. He said fans can expect to see a major difference in their work ethic and atmosphere next season.

“It’s so important to have an identity in basketball,” Brown said. “We’ve got to bring the defense. That’s what I want about my team. Just having a hard-nosed approach and strong work ethic. We’re going to be entertaining. I don’t want to say modernized because I’m an old-school person. I believe in the value of each possession. We’re not going to be jacking up a lot of 3’s. I know that’s popular now but I want to make sure we’re gong to be around the rim, attacking the goal, getting to that free throw line and taking advantage of the talents that we do have.

“When they hear Vandebilt boys basketball, they will know something is coming. That’s what I want to provide and show and also to entertain so the fans can come back and fill this gym like it used to be.”

Brown said several of his key returners will be Jackson Hawthorne, Evan Frank, Sean Diebold, Rafe Matherne and Alex Castell. The Terriers also have promising young athletes coming up through their middle school ranks.

“I hope I can come in and improve them so they can grow to new heights,” Brown said. “I know they are very coachable kids. I’m excited to get to work with all those guys. I’m focused on those sophomores, juniors and seniors to try to get them better, but the whole program wise, I think Vandebilt pipeline has a lot of great young talent. It’s going to be very exciting. If I do what I’m capable of doing, it’s going to be very fruitful in the long term.”

As he prepares for the start of a new era of basketball at Vandebilt, Brown took moments to reflect on the memory of his younger brother Jerrodd Brown, a former Terrebonne High School basketball player who was shot and killed at a party in Gonzales at age 25 in 2017.

Before his death, Jerrodd had dreams of playing pro basketball oversees like Brandon once did. When his career ended, Jerrodd wanted to return to Houma and become a basketball coach for area youth.

Although those goals were cut short with his death, Brandon said he wants to carry on his brother’s dream of being a coach.

“Every day I think about my brother,” Brandon said. “Every day I want to instill his qualities in other young men. I know he wanted to coach. Here I am doing something he wanted to do with young men. I just want to make him proud. He cared about kids. He cared about sports, and now I’m happy to be doing it and continuing on that legacy.

“I’m here just continuing to put on a good situation for the Brown family,” Brandon added. “I’m excited. I’m ready to put on for my city and my family. I want to continue make my mom (Anita Brown-Douglas) proud and continue on for my family.”