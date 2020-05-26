South Terrebonne High School senior football player Dylan Authement took a moment to look around at his supporters who traveled to his home in Chauvin to see him sign to play college football on Saturday.

Authement, who has signed to play at NAIA program Mount Marty College, said he thought his playing days would've ended after his senior season at South Terrebonne.

But now he is moving on to the college level.

“It's kind of a surreal moment,” Authement said. “I never dreamed that I would be here. It's kind of crazy that it is all coming true in front of all my friends and family. It's always been my dream since I was a little kid. I always wanted to go play big time college football.”

Authement (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) will play linebacker for Mount Marty College, in Yankton, South Dakota.

The Lancers are led by head coach Mike Woodley and associate head coach/defensive coordinator John Michaletti. Mount Marty's football program was created last year and will make its debut in 2021 as a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Authement said he picked Mount Marty over opportunities from Arkansas Baptist and several other small colleges.

“It just felt the best,” Authement said. “The coaches were amazing. Coach John (Michaletti) was always there with any questions I needed. I had my parents support me all the way. I'm ready to go. I'm ready to get started.”

Authement said he will study to be a physical trainer at Mount Marty.

“I just wanted to come to this school,” Authement said. “It felt more of a fit for me. I liked the campus. Academics wise, I think it will be a good fit to further my education.”

Authement played both defensive line and linebacker at South Terrebonne.

As a senior, Authement finished with 20 solo tackles, 53 assisted tackles and five tackles for a loss. He was a first-team selection on the District 8-4A football team and The Courier/Daily Comet's Best of Bayou Preps All-Star football team.

He helped the Gators finish the season with a 6-5 record and a trip to Class 4A playoffs.

First-year South Terrebonne head coach Archie Adams, a former assistant coach who coached Authement as a defensive coordinator with the Gators last season, said he was happy that Authement will continue his playing days in college. The Gators coaching staff couldn't attend his signing on Saturday due to distancing restrictions from the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately due to our current situation (with the coronavirus), we couldn't share the experience with Dylan,” Adams said. “The Gator family is very proud of Dylan and wish him the best.”

Adams said Mount Marty will get a versatile defensive player in Authement.

“He's very athletic,” Adams said. “He's a good kid. He could play multiple positions.”

After playing four years at South Terrebonne, Authement said he is prepared mentally and physically for college.

“It taught me hard work and dedication to the game to be able to get to the spot where I'm at,” Authement said.

With his high school career over, Authement said he looks forward to the future at Mount Marty.

“I think I'm going to fit in well,” Authement said. “We've got a couple of good guys that I'm going to have to fight against to get on the field that first year.”