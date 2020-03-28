Phil Gaffney’s first season as the head men’s basketball coach at Gulf Coast was certainly interesting if no thing else.

The former Georgia Highlands coach brought his fast-paced trapping style to the Commodores and led them to an immediate turnaround.

After a last-place Panhandle Conference finish in 2018-19, Gaffney helped Gulf Coast to an 8-0 start and the No. 6 ranking in the country.

Four games into league play, following a 75-73 home win over Tallahassee that put the Commodores at 3-1 in the Panhandle, Gaffney suffered a heart attack that kept him sidelined for the next two months.

Gulf Coast still managed to qualify for and then win the FCSAA State Tournament and advance to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kan., though Gaffney’s hopes of returning to the sideline at nationals were dashed by the tournament’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

We caught up with the Commodores coach to see how he’s coping with life without sports.

How has social distancing affected you personally?

Not really.

Who are you social distancing with? Has this strengthened the family bond?

My wife and I are spending more time together, as she is not working now, and I am not working nearly as much as I would be.

What are you doing to stay busy?

Lots of recruiting on the phone and the computer. We can’t recruit off campus, so we need to stay in touch as best we can with recruits. Also, scheduling for next year is a priority right now.

Out of all the postponements and cancellations between pro and college, what sport do you miss the most?

March Madness being canceled was very hard to swallow.

You’ll never get to take this specific team to Hutchinson for the national tournament, but if you guys had been able to go, how do you think y’all would’ve done?

If we got by our first game vs. Ranger College, I think we would have made a good run in the tournament. We had a team that was certainly capable of winning a national title. We were playing as well as anyone in the country at the end of the season.

What kind of recruiting if any are you able to do now?

We cannot recruit off campus, or have recruits on campus until mid-April. I have been doing lots of texting and emailing. We need to be prepared when the NJCAA does allow us to be back on the recruiting trail.

What does a world without sports look like to you?

It is certainly very different. I have found that I am watching less television, as there are no live sporting events on TV.

How are you feeling physically? Are you able to do anything to stay active?

I am feeling stronger every day, walking about 3 miles a day to help my heart recover from the heart attack.

Have you watched or binged anything good on TV?

Not really, had been going to the beach and doing lots of outdoor activities in the beautiful weather until they closed the beach.

What kind of advice can you offer to athletes/fellow coaches dealing with this time off?

Try to get better at your craft. I have been attending a virtual coaching clinic online-. It has been great listening to so many excellent coaches discuss the game. I have learned a lot. You can always get better, never too old to learn.

Can you find any silver linings to this situation?

I think everyone is getting much more self-aware when it comes to washing hands, social distancing, etc. Maybe this will lead to our society being healthier in general after the COVID-19 crisis is over.