The Alabama High School Athletic Association executive staff and the AHSAA spring sports contingency committee met via teleconference Tuesday to discuss plans for spring sports moving forward.

Spring sports is currently halted through at least April 6 because of the coronavirus concerns.

In the meeting, three main goals were discussed.

• Provide student-athletes the opportunity to return to play as quickly and safely as possible.

• Help schools return to normalcy by utilizing participation in sports.

• If possible, save spring sports championships, even if it requires revising playoff requirements for some sports.

At the end of the two-and-a-half week break, the AHSAA and the spring sports contingency committee will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of championship play for spring sports.

The last day for any AHSAA athletic activity was Tuesday, March 17.