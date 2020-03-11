LYNN HAVEN — North Bay Haven’s Katie Walters pitched a no-hit shutout in a 10-0 victory over Arnold in softball action Tuesday night.

Walters went all five innings and struck out six batters, allowing no hits or walks. The only Arnold baserunner was Madison Grindle, who got hit by a pitch in the second inning.

Pilar Egge took the loss for the Marlins (3-6), allowing one unearned run and recording just one out while issuing three walks.

Samantha Velasquez went four innings in relief and gave up nine runs - seven earned - on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts.

Kaylee Goodpaster led the NBH (6-1) offense, going 2 for 2 with a triple, a double, a walk, an RBI, and two runs.

Destiny Sternberg and Ally Lanford each had a hit, a run, and an RBI. Kylie Griner walked twice and scored twice.

Baseball

Bozeman 2, Franklin County 1

SAND HILLS — Jeremy Todd pitched a complete game and struck out 11 batters to get the win for the Bucks (8-0), allowing just one hit and one unearned run.

Larry Winchester took the loss for the Seahawks, allowing two runs - one earned - on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

Charlie Red hit a solo home run for Bozeman in the fourth inning, with Anthony Street adding a single and scoring on an error.

Barrett Johnston had a hit and two walks. Winchester was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Mosley 11, Loudon 1

LYNN HAVEN — Tyler Petersen and Tyler Wave each had three hits with a run and an RBI to lead the Dolphins.

Ethan Campbell was 2 for 3 with a triple, a run, and three RBI, while Jaden Rudd was 1 for 1 with two walks, three runs, and two RBI.

Nathan Kelley had a hit, a walk, and two runs. Wave started on the mound and went three scoreless and hitless innings to get the win, giving up just one walk and striking out five.

Niceville 12, Bay 0

NICEVILLE — The Tornadoes were limited to just one hit and one walk in four innings. Garrett Nelson had the only hit for Bay.

Tristan Orme lasted just two innings on the mound for the Tornadoes, surrendering eight runs - three earned - on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts to take the loss.