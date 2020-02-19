BIRMINGHAM – Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. was named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Week and guard Jaden Shackelford earned the league’s Freshman of the Week, which were both announced by the conference office Monday.

It's the first time the Crimson Tide has swept the weekly honors since the league began the Rookie of the Week award in 1990-91.

Lewis averaged 18.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and one block in a pair of games against ranked opponents. He was only the second Crimson Tide player to record a triple-double with 10 points and career highs of 10 rebounds and 13 assists in the 95-91 overtime loss at No. 11 Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 167-pound point guard also led the Tide in scoring with 27 points, shooting 10-of-18 from the floor and 4-of-6 from beyond-the arc, to go along with four assists and three steals in helping lead the team to an 88-82 win over No. 25 LSU.

Shackelford, averaged 27 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals in the Tide’s last two games.. He was 7 of 17 on 3-pointers – both career-bests – to help the Tide set SEC single-game records for threes made (22) and attempted (59) against Auburn. He finished with 28 points against Auburn and followed that up with 26 points against LSU.

The Crimson Tide hosts Texas A&M Wednesday in Coleman Coliseum at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network.