Alabama baseball’s Tuesday matchup with Troy has been postponed. The Crimson Tide and Trojans will now play on Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The 3 p.m. Tuesday matchup was postponed due to potential weather issues that evening. The pairing with Troy will now be Alabama’s final non-conference contest of the 2020 regular season.

Tickets to Tuesday’s game against Troy can be used for admittance to the May 12 matchup. The game will also feature the Tide’s originally scheduled “$2 Tuesday” promotion featuring $2 general admission tickets and $2 hot dogs once fans are inside The Joe.