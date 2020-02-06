The Alabama women‘ basketball season has been a roller coaster with several ups and downs and twists and turns to endure.

Last Thursday, the Crimson Tide tumbled to No. 25 Arkansas, starting off slow and unable to keep up with the Razorbacks.

With a one-point win against Ole Miss on Sunday, Alabama gains a little bit of its confidence back. The Crimson Tide tries to keep the momentum going with a road trip against No. 15 Kentucky on Thursday.

The Tide finally began to click on offense and defense Sunday. But coach Kristy Curry believes there are still a few things that need to be worked on if Alabama wants to win in Lexington.

“Just gotta have a lot of grit and toughness on the road,”Curry said. “We know we are walking into an environment that is going to be difficult and we have to shoot the ball better.”

Kentucky is coming off of a loss to Florida. The Wildcats held a 10-point lead over the Gators going into the second half. Florida came out swinging and inched its way past Kentucky.

While Kentucky is trying to get back on track, The Crimson Tide is seeking to even the series with the Wildcats after a home loss in January.

“Tomorrow I want to see a sense of urgency,” Curry said. “We love the opportunity we have to play Kentucky again. Obviously it didn’t turn out the way we wanted here at home but we learned a lot from that and we want to show what we learned.”

With Thurday being National Girls and Women in Sports day, Curry and her players expressed their appreciation for being able to play and coach at The University of Alabama.

“It is such an honor,” Alabama guard Megan Abrams said. “I have friends who play other sports at the university and to be able to be unified together and have women empowerment is something we always cherish and strive for.”