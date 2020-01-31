The Edgewater Gymnastics Team of Southport competed in the Ozone Invitational in Knoxville, Tennessee with over 2,300 athletes and the Xcel Bronze Team posted the second highest team total out of 284 teams.

Results

USA Xcel Silver - Second Place Team 114.45

Camryn Hlebiczki 1st all-around (38.225), 2nd floor (9.55), 2nd vault (9.325), 1st beam (9.675), 2nd bars (9.675)

Abbi Ellis 2nd all-around (37.925), 3rd bars (9.6), 1st floor (9.65), 7th vault (9.15), 2nd beam (9.525)

Jillian Pitts 2nd all-around (37.875), 2nd vault (9.425), 3rd bars (9.4), 2nd beam (9.6), 4th floor (9.45)

Haydyn Ward 3rd all-around (37.675), 4th vault (935), 8th bars (9.325), 3rd beam (9.525), 3rd floor (9.475)

Addison Woodham 1st all-around (37.625), 1st floor (9.4), 1st beam (9.3), 1st vault (9.325), 1st bars (9.6)

Alivia Bennett 5th all-around (37.05), 2nd bars (9.525), 4th beam (9.475), 10th vault (8.8), 6th floor (9.25)

Aubrey Banks 2nd all-around (37.025), 3rd vault (9.25), 2nd bars (9.2), 2nd beam. (9.275), 3rd floor (9.3)

USA Xcel Bronze - Second Place Team 115.1

Hailey Briel 1st all-around (38.4), 1st beam (9.675), 3rd bars (9.575), 2nd vault (9.6), 1st floor (9.55)

Amsley Hummel 1st all-around (38.2), 1st bars (9.6), 1st floor (9.6), 1st vault (9.45, 1st beam (9.55)

Hannah Kline 4th all-around (38.125), 2nd bars (9.675), 5th beam (9.55), 2nd floor (9.7), 6th vault (9.2)

Kylie Johnston 2nd all-around (38), 2nd beam (9.6), 1st floor (9.575), 1st vault (9.5), 7th bars (9.325)

AnaLeigh Ackerman 3rd all-around (37.625), 2nd vault (9.425), 3rd bars (9.525), 3rd beam (9.325), 3rd floor (9.325)

USA Xcel Platinum - Second Place Team 108.4

Chloe Breedon 1st all-around (37.45), 1st beam (9.65), 3rd bars (9.1), 7th vault (9.025), 1st floor (9.675)

Lauren Timmins 6th all-around (35.825), 1st floor (9.425), 5th bars (8.8), 7th beam (8.4), 1st vault (9.2)

Madelyn Kimball 7th all-around (35.125), 4th beam (9.225), 4th floor (9.2), 7th bars (8.3), 8th vault (8.4)

USA Xcel Gold

Kaylee Ward 3rd all-around (37.325), 2nd beam (9.525), 3rd floor (9.3), 4th vault (9.15), 4th bars (9.35)

Mikala Holmes 3rd all-around (35.9), 1st floor (9.4), 7th bars (8.5), 2nd vault (9.1), 4th beam (8.9)

Lena Dooly 6th all-around (35.525), 3rd floor (9.5), 1st beam (9.525), 4th vault (9.05)

Level 8 - Second Place Team

Isla Ramirez 1st all-around (35.475), 1st floor (9.35), 3rd vault (8.65), 3rd bars (8.3), 1st beam (9.175)

Makenzie Ford 2nd all-around (34.825), 2nd floor (9.25), 1st vault (8.9), 5th beam (8.775)

Payton West, 3rd all-around (34.875) 1st vault (9.15), 2nd bars (8.85), 7th floor (8.75)

Siena de la Torre 3rd all-around (34.1), 3rd floor (9.125), 2nd vault (8.75), 2nd bars (8.425)

Level 9

Madison Ford 2nd on beam