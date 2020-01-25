Last week our minister’s sermon revolved around Jacob, who deceived his father and brother.

Jacob, he said, was a deceiver at heart. He mentioned “Impostor’s syndrome” during the sermon, a mental illness or neurosis in which people constantly fear being revealed for the imposter they are. They fear people finding out who they really are at heart.

In truth, we are all imposters in a sense, to the extent we all engage in a bit of hypocrisy to keep up appearances. Society has standards we all violate occasionally and we veil our indiscretions so that respectable folks won’t think less of us.

On the other hand, the genuine article also walks among us, those who have no need to cover up their deficiencies. As examples, I will point to two West Alabama anglers if you will indulge me a little longer on this tangent.

The truth and a little hypocrisy is necessary to uphold the structure of society. Without it, things tend to fall apart. But if we engage in too much of it, we’ll eventually be outed as frauds and anything we do becomes suspect. So, there’s a delicate balance between necessary amounts of it and too much.

I occasionally suffer a bit from that imposter’s syndrome. In both news and outdoors, I’ve written authoritatively about things about which I know very little. Over the years, I’ve tried to make sure that I was not presenting the material as having been conjured from my own authority but that of an authoritative source.

Regardless, it leads some people to believe that I know more than I really know. There are some narrowly defined subjects that, through study or experience, I have gained some knowledge of and I can offer some advice about them. But often, I’m believed to be more expert than I am.

Take, for instance, duck hunting. I have taken a good number of ducks over the years and do understand some aspects of the sport. And under certain circumstances can use good judgment that will lead to success.

But the truth is that I am not an expert on how to pull ducks out of the sky and make them come to my decoy spread. In all honesty, I put out decoys where I expected the ducks to come and shot them when they obliged. On occasions, I have quacked at them with a call and they came in my directions. But, just as often, they did not. And I’ve never really known whether my quacking influenced them or their arrival was mere coincidence.

I was reminded of my limitations this week when a former neighbor, who did a little bit of hunting and fishing with me back when we lived side by side, called me for tips on fishing for speckled trout in the winter. He is headed to Daphne to go out with a friend and hoped to find out what he was in store for.

“You were the first person I thought of,” he said. Imposter syndrome permeated the air about me as I tried to address it. I was up front in letting him know that I knew very little about it. I did tell him what I knew from other people. But I certainly couldn’t tell him anything first-hand because I can’t remember ever fishing for speckled trout in the winter.

It might be a bit narrow minded of me but I just can’t think about fishing in cold weather. The interesting thing is that there is plenty of good fishing to be done in the winter. Two local anglers just proved that.

Wyatt Burkhalter of Coker and Justin Hamner of Northport both finished in the top 12 of the BASS Eastern Open on the Lake Kissimmee chain down in Florida. I doubt it was freezing cold that far south but winter fishing is different even in Florida.

Hamner, who I’ve written about since he was a skinny teenager, finished 10th with a total weight of 37 pounds, 13 ounces and pocketed $6,750 in prize money. Burkhalter finished 12th with 36 pounds, 3 ounces and took home $5,250 in winnings.

So, if you have questions about winter fishing, particularly for bass, your questions would be better directed to those two men, who are definitely not imposters, and not me. Expect them to make more noise in competitive fishing during the coming years.

Robert DeWitt is the Outdoors writer for The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at robert.dewitt@tuscaloosanews.com.