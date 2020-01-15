Josh Snyder knocked in nine runs to lead Prime’d in a 33-15 win over Bradley Industrial in the city of Destin’s Coed Softball Division I Softball championship game.

Snyder had a hot bat with two home runs, including a grand slam, a triple and two singles.

Prime’d jumped out to a 9-5 start in the first inning and then brought in another seven runs in the second for a 16-6 lead.

In the top of the third, Bradley brought in four runs. Prime’d answered in the bottom half with nine.

In the fourth, Prime’d didn’t let up and brought in eight more runs.

In the top of the fifth, Bradley finished up with five runs.

Justin Webb belted a home run for Prime’d as well as two doubles and a single for a total of five RBIs. Natasha Dewald connected for four doubles for three RBIs. Michael Haynes also slapped a home run.

Bobby Griffith led Bradley with a triple and a single. Kristin Myers hit two singles for two RBIs, and Donnie Montrey connected for two singles.