This story originally ran in the Feb. 10 edition of The News Herald

PANAMA CITY BEACH — It was tough to tell what fell faster, the 105-pound weight Arnold Emily Oliver couldn’t quite clean and jerk properly the first two times, or her chances of finishing in the top six after a strong bench press put her in a tie for second.

With one scoring attempt left, she struggled to stay upright as the tears flooded out.

“I thought it was over for me really,” Oliver said.

The 92.8-pound sophomore pumped both fists up and down after her third attempt clattered to the ground. Her coaches and teammates swept her up in an embrace.

Her successful final shot earned her a bronze medal in the 101-pound division. Oliver’s four team points proved critical as she and three other Marlins placed on the podium to give Arnold Bay County’s first championship in girls weightlifting.

Their 23-point finish edged out Leesburg by a single point. While Arnold dominated the day, four other area girls placed in the top six in their divisions.

Mosley’s Keyana Phillips took home the bronze medal in the unlimited division, and her teammate Yelena Nielsen finished fifth in the 129-pound division.

Victoria Fountain of Port St. Joe and Gabriella Murley of Holmes County placed fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 154-pound division.

On an individual level, no one came close to matching Union County’s freshman Mahailya Reeves. Not only did the 15-year old place first in the unlimited division, but Reeves also set a new state record when she benched 360 pounds.

Her mark, which destroyed the old record of 305 pounds on the bench, also allowed her to set a new state record for total weight. She finished lifting 20 pounds more than the previous mark of 525 pounds.

“It felt like a big accomplishment,” Reeves said. “Because I’d been working for this for like five years."

While Reeves stole the show in the morning, the Marlins started asserting themselves as the team to beat in the afternoon, although not without some close calls.

Arnold coach Josh Flaig didn’t beat around the bush when Amerie Daniels, his only morning lifter, warmed up. She had to place second or third in the 169-pound division or the Marlins’ day was done before the other five even got started.

“You did your job baby, you did your job,” Flaig said to an emotional Daniels after she locked up third place with her second clean and jerk.

It should have given her peace, but Daniels couldn’t get the rest of the girls out of her mind.

“The stress of that one lift was like everything,” Daniels said. “Like if I didn’t get that lift, we probably wouldn’t have won today. It’s just a lot of stuff riding on what I did today. … I’ve never been happier with second.”

The silver medal gave the Marlins five points in the bag headed into the afternoon session. Things were going well but Arnold suffered a setback when the ever-reliable sophomore Sana Habib missed her mark in bench press by five pounds.

Her first clean and jerk attempt was good for 145 pounds and a guaranteed silver medal. Flaig told her she needed to go for 160 next.

They fought over what to do with her remaining two attempts, but Flaig ultimately convinced Habib to go for the gold. All she had to do was beat her personal record by 10 pounds, but she did and in in doing so locked up the top spot in the 119-pound division by five pounds.

“I would always imagine myself going up to that podium and everybody cheering,” Habib said.

Her teammates fought to set personal records, or in some cases avoid complete disasters, but junior Emily Bennett just danced a few yards away while she waited for her turn to clean and jerk in the 139-pound division.

After her second attempt, she kicked her leg out in the air and struck a pose before going over to Flaig’s wife and fellow coach Donka Flaig to celebrate.

Bennett and Habib finished atop the podium, and they, along with Daniels, became the first Arnold girls lifters to finish higher than third at the state championships.

The atmosphere couldn’t have been more different a few minutes earlier when Flaig told Oliver to take a breath before her third attempt.

“The amount of courage it takes to come back on a third attempt when you’re 0-for-2, it doesn’t happen,” Flaig said. “Statistically, one in 10 might pull it off. Everyone is broken.”

Just like Oliver was in that moment. She couldn’t even lift a regular bar as a freshman. Flaig had to buy a 15-pound bar just for her.

In between the tears that flowed when she felt her worst and the ones that came pouring out when she realized Arnold won the title, Oliver reflected on how far she’d come. She said she was amazed but mostly thankful she hadn’t disappointed her teammates.

“I’m more proud of my girls than I am myself,” Oliver said. “I don’t know. They all worked, they got me into this. They’re family.”

1A individual results

101 — 1. Crystal Howison (Leesburg) 120-130-250, 2. Prestine Carter (Pasco) 115-135-250, 3. Emily Oliver (Arnold) 115-105-220, 4. Sophia Arce (Archbishop McCarthy) 100-120-220, 5. Aislinn Henry (Suwannee) 100-115-215, 6. Kira Boone (Clay) 110-105-215.

110 — 1. Katelyn Kirves (River Ridge) 145-145-290, 2. Isabel Martinez (Fivay) 140-135-275, 3. Hannah Collett (Belleview) 135-130-265, 4. Alex Butler (Baker) 140-115-255, 5. Ashely Robinson (Suwannee) 120-135-255, 6. Katie Welker (Matanzas) 135-115-250.

119 — 1. Sana Habib (Arnold) 145-160-305, 2. Nikki Richards (Altha) 155-145-300, 3. Katie James (Clay) 130-145-275, 4. Mattilyn Marsee (Suwannee) 135-135-270, 5. Evelyn Lambert (Jones) 130-140-270, 6. Emily Bible (Sebring) 135-130-265.

129 — 1. Caroline Middleton (Taylor) 140-190-330, 2. Sommer Baker (Lake Wales) 130-165-295, 3. Kierra Hill (Tavares) 125-165-290, 4. Teresa Williams (Suwannee) 145-145-290, 5. Yelena Nielsen (Mosley) 145-140-285, 6. Wendy McCauley (Baker County) 155-130-285.

139 — 1. Emily Bennett (Arnold) 190-170-360, 2. Kennedy Blevins (Citrus) 195-135-330, 3. Olivia Hurley (Baker) 155-165-320, 4. Hailey Zakos (Leesburg) 130-185-315, 5. Maisie Thornton (Union) 160-150-310, 6. Sarah Davis (Zephyrhills) 160-150-310.

154 — 1. Brooke Berger (Clay) 185-185-370, 2. Taylor Woods (Leesburg) 145-200-345, 3. Alicyn Grete (Rocky Bayou) 155-180-335, 4. Victoria Fountain (Port St. Joe) 170-160-330, 5. Camryn Wineinger (Lakeland Christian) 135-190-325, 6. Gabriella Murley (Holmes County) 150-165-315.

169 — 1. Taylor Gainey (Union) 185-185-370, 2. Amerie Daniels (Arnold) 150-195-345, 3. Jenna McClain (LaBelle) 175-170-345, 4. Danielle Gordon (Jones) 175-160-335, 5. Destiny Cuevas (Lake Wales) 170-165-335, 6. Lakisia Thomas (Zephyrhills) 160-165-325.

183 — 1. Yasmine Heflin (Leesburg) 195-210-405, 2. Karissa Brosnan (Fivay) 185-160-345, 3. Ashley Bennett (Crescent City) 170-160-330, 4. Courtney Traudt (Nature Coast Tech) 165-155-320, 5. Ameijha Jones (Port Charlotte) 155-155-310, 6. Emily Carpenter (Baker County) 160-145-305.

199 — 1. Auriyana Hankerson (Bradford) 205-170-375, 2. Jurnee French (Baker) 205-165-370, 3. Lindsay Brooks (Clay) 175-175-350, 4. Eva Gray (Baker County) 160-190-350, 5. Alanna Yeo (River Ridge) 165-165-330, Alexis Green (Archbishop McCarthy) 170-155-325.

Unlimited — 1. Mahailya Reeves (Union) 360-185-545, 2. Na’desha Davis (Baker County) 220-235-455, 3. Keyana Phillips (Mosley) 250-200-450, 4. Abby Shaffer (Zephyrhills) 230-220-450, 5. Denae’ McClain (Ribault) 255-195-450, 6. Joui’e Miller (Nature Coast Tech) 230-205-435.