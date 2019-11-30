VACHERIE – It had been more than two months since St. James was involved in anything even resembling a close game when suddenly the Wildcats found themselves with a relatively narrow 17-7 lead at halftime of the Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game against Brusly.

Not since beating Destrehan 31-24 back in September had any team finished within 20 points of the top-seeded St. James.

For some, being in a 10-point game at half would’ve been an unsettling, uncertain feeling. But for running back Sean LeBeouf, he never had a second of doubt they would pull out the win.

By the end of the game, St. James was celebrating a 32-13 win over the No. 24 Panthers and LeBeouf was proven right.

"I knew we were gonna fight to the end," Lebeouf said after the game. "We were gonna fight. I knew we were gonna win the game. I don’t want to be too cocky, but I’m counting on my team any day."

First it was an undefeated District 9-3A championship for St. James. The Wildcats are now back in the Class 3A semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time since finishing as the Class 3A state runners up in 2015.

St. James head coach Robert Valdez had yet to make the move to Vacherie back then, but he’s here now and he’s ready to complete the final step in their path to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans for the Class 3A state championship game.

St. James will host No. 12 Union Parish in the Class 3A state semifinals at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in Vacherie. The winner will advance to the Class 3A finals.

Valdez was actually pleased that Brusly gave the Wildcats a fight on Friday, saying that sometimes teams need tough games to keep them driving. Over the previous eight games, they outscored opponents by an average of 37.8 points per outing.

St. James struck first early in the first quarter with a 19-yard run by LeBeouf to the end zone. Brusly tied it just a few minutes later when Josh Westly punched it in from 8 yards away.

As it turned out, Friday night would be a battle between the two running backs as each led their team in total offense. LeBeouf would ultimately come out ahead, though, with 202 yards and three touchdowns to Westly’s 120 yards and two scores.

Two of Lebeouf’s scores came in the first quarter, including a 3-yard run up the middle that followed his initial trip across the goal line. But it was his 61-yard run early in the third quarter that stood as the highlight of the game for the senior.

"We worked extremely hard all year and it paid off," Valdez said. "We’re not the biggest. We just have some kids that play hard and they’ve been believing in what we’ve been preaching and believing in the process. To be able to practice in Week 14 is special. But we still have one goal left and whoever is next is in our way."

Westly and the Panthers wouldn’t go down without a fight, though.

Despite suffering a minor knee injury in the second half, Westly did not miss a drive with his team needing him to help carry the offensive load. He eventually returned the game to a 10-point differential late in the fourth quarter with his second touchdown of the night, this time from 3 yards out.

But St. James scored nine unanswered points in the closing minutes to seal the win, aided by Brad Batiste’s interception that was eventually turned into a 34-yard field goal by Alec Mahler. It was Mahler’s second successful 34-yard try of the night.

St. James quarterback Shamar Smith also tacked on a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. He threw for 117 yards on an 11-of-15 clip.

Chase Geason sealed the win with a sack on the final play of the game.

"It’s good because you need to be able to play in these types of games," Valdez said. "You need to be able to face adversity. You need to be able to match the intensity of the other team. It’s good that they tested us in some things."