Alabama

Tyrell Shavers

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-6

Weight: 205

Class: R-Sophomore

Key Stat: No catches so far in 2019

Buzz: Shavers has been fighting for reps in a deep receiver rotation for Alabama but will see time on the field on Saturday. Shavers and quarterback Mac Jones have a good chemistry together from many practice reps together and the connection should be used on Saturday to get Shavers going late in the season.

Josh Jobe

Position: Defensive back

Height: 6-1

Weight: 189

Class: Sophomore

Key Stat: 21 tackles this season

Buzz: Jobe has been productive when placed into the Alabama defense this season and will see reps on Saturday. The Miami, FL., native will look to improve on his one tackle performances in each of the last two games.

Taulia Tagovailoa

Position: Quarterback

Height: 5-11

Weight: 208

Class: Freshman

Key Stat: Is 7-for-9 passing for 65 yards in two games

Buzz: Now the backup quarterback, Tagovailoa will need to be prepared for any and every possible outcome for the rest of the season. If Jones were to go down for any time at all it would be the freshman that steps into the starting role.

Western Carolina

Daquan Patten

Positon: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-6

Weight: 185

Class: R-Junior

Key Stat: Has 45 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns

Buzz: Patten was awarded a full scholarship in preseason camp and was named to the All-Southern Conference second team as both a wide receiver and punt returner. Patten’s small stature makes him elusive after the catch and although his production has taken a small dip from last season, he is still a viable option in the Catamount’s offense.

Curtis Roach

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200

Class: R-Sophomore

Key Stat: 16 tackles this season is a career high.

Buzz: Roach was limited to two games in 2018 and was awarded a medical hardship redshirt in the summer to regain a year. This year, Roach has been put into spots in the middle of the Western Carolina defense when needed and has been very productive when called upon and is playing the best football of his career at the moment.

Tyrie Adams

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185

Class: R-Senior

Key Stat: 2,417 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air and 1,006 yards and 10 touchdowns by way of the rush.

Buzz: Adams was named the Preseason SoConn Offensive Player of the Year after his stellar 2018 season. Adams has followed that up with 1,587 yards and 11 touchdowns passing and 409 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this season. The dual threat quarterback is closing in on 10,000 yards of total offense for his career and the running ability will force the Alabama defense to be discipline on the edges.