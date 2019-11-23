OFFENSE

Advantage: Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa is out but Mac Jones is a capable backup QB, especially with the supporting cast around him. WCU's Tyrie Adams is No. 1 in pass completions, attempts, passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense in school history.

DEFENSE

Advantage: Alabama

The Crimson Tide gets to find out what kind of upcoming talent it has for next season with several starters out on the line. Ishmael Sopsher, Stephon Wynn and Braylen Ingraham are three to keep an eye on for the Tide.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Advantage: Alabama

When you have Jaylen Waddle back to field punts it's going to highly entertaining. The punting game with Ty Perine, averaging 45 yards per kick,has come on strong for Alabama as well.

COACHING

Advantage: Alabama

It's amazing how Pete Golding and Crimson Tide defense has adjusted with all the injuries that have piled up this season. Mark Speir and WCU have not been able to sustain consistency the last year years.

INTANGIBLES

Advantage: Alabama

With the final home game of the 2019 season Alabama will pay tribute to its senior class and all its accomplishments. This is their day and their time to be recognized for all they have done for UA.

PREDICTION

Alabama 45, Western Carolina 0

It's an early kickoff and it might take Alabama a quarter to wake up but the Crimson Tide shouldn't have any issues putting this one away. The biggest challenge Alabama has is coming out of this game without any significant injuries. Auburn is next week and there is no way the Crimson Tide can afford to lose anyone else.