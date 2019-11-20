BUHL - Martavious Russell had 20 points to lead the Sipsey Valley High School boys basketball team to a 69-46 win against Paul W. Bryant on Tuesday.

Also for Sipsey Valley, Hunter Gregory had 14 points and Jamyas Davis had 10 rebounds.

Jamel King had nine points to lead Bryant.

Sipsey Valley (4-1) hosts Northridge on Friday.

Tuscaloosa County 47,

Greensboro 39

GREENSBORO -- Bryson Hall led the Wildcats with 16 points. Devin Collins had 11 and Austen Pena had eight points.

Greensboro's Keantae Shelten had nine points.

Tuscaloosa County (4-0) plays at Spain Park on Thursday.

Demopolis 79,

Choctaw County 47

DEMOPOLIS -- Ryan Bennett scored 10 points and 10 rebounds. Rashaad Boone had 17. Cole Wilson had 10 points.

Demopolis 1-0 plays Thursday at Northridge.

Berry 49,

Lynn 44

Berry's Tyler Lollar had 21 points in the win while Isaac Darty scored 12. Berry (1-1) plays at Brilliant on Dec. 2.

Sumter Central 82,

RC Hatch 76

Kedrick Turnipseed hit for 28 points in the Sumter Central win and Deontae Pope scored 23 points. Preston Jenkins had 19.

Sumter Central (2-1) plays Saturday in the Greene County Classic.

GIRLS

Berry 33

Lynn 11

Brooke Hill scored 16 points to lead Berry's win and Zoe Mauldin had six points with 12 rebounds.

Berry (1-1) plays Saturday in the Curry Thanksgiving Tournament.

Hale County 52,

Holy Spirit 13

Hale County was led by Peyounce Williams with 19 points in the winning effort.

Holy Spirit was led by Michiah Gill with five points.

Holy Spirit (1-2) plays Friday against Brookwood.

Sipsey Valley 38,

Bryant 31

BUHL - Taylor Smith had 16 points and Airanna Hunt had eight rebounds with seven points to lead Sipsey Valley.

Bryant was paced by Tearra Cook with 11 points.

Sipsey Valley (3-2) hosts Northridge on Friday.