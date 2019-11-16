BLOUNTSTOWN — There have been many Blountstown vs. Port St. Joe matchups over the years that were filled with late-game drama and thrilling finishes.

On Friday night, the only suspense was about whether or not the Tigers would notch their fourth shutout of the season.

They did, and with it a 34-0 victory and a trip to the Region 2-1A finals where they will take on No. 2 seed Taylor County.

Blountstown (11-0) scored touchdowns on all four of its first half possessions to go up 27-0 at halftime.

Treven Smith then returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter 75 yards for a touchdown and the Tigers spent most of the rest of the game resting their best players.

Treven Smith takes the kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. It's 34-0 Blountstown 11:47 third quarter

— Dustin Kent (@PCNHDustinKent) November 16, 2019

“We did what we had to do,” Blountstown coach Beau Johnson said. “We came out firing and in the second half we wanted to make sure we didn’t have any key injuries. These young kids deserve a chance to get after it, too.

“The second half might have been a little boring, but we’re trying to stay healthy. We’ve got other things to worry about and we have a lot of respect for St. Joe’s staff and their program.”

Port St. Joe’s season ends at 5-7 having dropped three of its last four games, with the only win a 35-14 triumph over Bozeman in last week’s playoff opener.

The Tiger Sharks were without several starters due to injuries on Friday night, but PSJ coach Greg Jordan said that’s just a part of the game.

“The injuries are no excuse. Everybody in football has those injuries,” he said. “But when you’re in a 1A league like us and you have six or seven starters go down in a three-week period, it just saps the life out of you. You know you just don’t have many bullets left when it comes to competing against a good team like this.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Blountstown quarterback Logan Pumphrey

The junior only attempted seven passes on the night but made the most of his chances, completing four with three of them going for touchdowns.

Logan Pumphrey 15 yard TD pass to Garrett Martin. Blountstown leads 21-0, 6:15 second quarter.

— Dustin Kent (@PCNHDustinKent) November 16, 2019

He also rushed the ball six times for 33 yards. It could’ve been a lot more if not for an inadvertent whistle that stopped a potential big play on a QB keeper late in the first half.

“People are not gonna give Logan Pumphrey the credit he deserves, but if you look at his stats, he’s completing about 63 percent of his passes, he’s got like 16 touchdowns to two interceptions,” Johnson said of his quarterback. “He’s our Trent Dilfer. He keeps the machine running.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT

3.0

That’s how many yards per play that Port St. Joe averaged for the entire first half, gaining just 75 yards on 25 snaps.

By contrast, Blountstown averaged 10.6 yards per offensive play en route to 287 total yards in the first half.

QUOTABLE

“I was here for 12 years with these kids here and being at St. Joe, too, I’ll say that their seniors have a lot more game experience than our seniors. Probably 10 of their 12 played four years and we’ve got two (who played four years). The experience factor came into play, time in the weight room, time on the practice field, and on the game field. It’s an accumulation and they had more of it tonight.”

– Port St. Joe coach Greg Jordan on the difference between his current team and his former team.

TURNING POINT

The game was a mistatch from the opening snap, though Blountstown’s close to the first half essentially made the outcome academic.

Pinned inside their 10-yard line with just 94 seconds on the clock, the Tigers marched the ball 62 yards on eight plays to give themselves one last snap from the PSJ 31 with 6.5 seconds on the clock.

Pumphrey dropped back and then stepped up in the pocket to escape pressure and threw a strike down the middle of the field that Smith caught between two defenders inside the 5 before wiggling his way into the end zone as time expired.

Logan Pumphrey hits Treven Smith for a 31-yard TD pass on the final play of the half. Blountstown leads PSJ 27-0 at halftime.

— Dustin Kent (@PCNHDustinKent) November 16, 2019

WHAT’S NEXT

Blountstown will host next week’s region final against Taylor County (7-3), which crushed Jefferson County 43-7 on Friday night.

Johnson was an assistant at Taylor County before coming to Blountstown in 2013 and said this matchup will be a major contrast in styles.

“They’re very athletic,” he said. “They have a bunch of good athletes and they do a good job of spreading the ball out. It will be a lot different. They’re not used to seeing what we do and it will be a little different for our kids.

“(The Bulldogs) are used to throwing that thing around all the time. They’re not gonna be used to defending what we do, but it’s gonna be tough for us to defend what they do, so it’s gonna be a great matchup.”