Tuscaloosa Academy honored its seniors Friday night before a playoff football game against Northside Methodist. They made sure it wouldn’t be their last home game.

The Knights cruised to a 49-7 win in the first round of the AISA, Class AAA playoffs with a senior contributing to every touchdown.

“We’ve been fortunate to have the guys that we have in our senior class, and I think tonight we finally put it all together,” said Tuscaloosa Academy head coach John Copeland.

Both teams had to punt on their first possession, but the Knights dominated from there.

Senior Phil McDuff got the scoring started with a 34-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added a pick-six on defense later in the second quarter.

Fellow senior Mason Mulanix caught two touchdown passes from Whit Winfield in the first half, and senior Jaylon Stevenson caught a touchdown pass at the end of the first half to put the Knights up 35-0.

Stevenson caught another touchdown pass in the third quarter for a 42-0 lead.

“The seniors, we’ve just been working our tail off every day, and I’m just happy that we showed off tonight” Stevenson said. “I love playing with these guys especially.”

McDuff scored another rushing touchdown on TA's first play of the fourth quarter, this time for 92 yards. McDuff finished with 135 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Senior Sidney Becher connected on all seven of his extra points for the Knights, and seniors Carson Woods and Kevin McNeal contributed in the receiving and rushing game respectively.

Tuscaloosa Academy now looks onto the second round of the AISA playoffs. Copeland said they will continue to take care of themselves, prepare and focus on what they can control.

Stevenson had a pretty simple message for his team going forward in the playoffs.

“Just keep fighting and keep winning," he said.

Key stats: Phil McDuff had 135 yards on five carries with two touchdowns and an interceptions returned for a touchdown on defense. Mason Mulanix had 69 receiving yards and two touchdowns along with six carries for 46 yards.

Up next: Tuscaloosa Academy (8-3) will host Glenwood (8-3) next Friday in the second round.